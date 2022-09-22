ATTLEBORO — City councilors have waived $168,700 in building department fees that would have been assessed on a $23 million renovation project at Gardner Terrace Apartments on Pine Street.
Gardner Terrace is a 92-unit, affordable housing complex for senior citizens and handicapped persons.
It’s owned by Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc., which bought the property in August 2020.
The vote on Tuesday night was 7-4 in favor of waiving the fees.
Council President Jay DiLisio, finance committee Chair Richard Conti, committee member Sara Lynn Reynolds and Councilor Peter Blais voted against the measure.
DiLisio said the city should not give up the revenue.
“It’s not right to waive the fees and pillage a department head’s budget,” he said.
Conti argued that a city that was forced to use free cash to balance its budget, as Attleboro was this year, should not waive such a large amount.
He argued the principals of the non-profit company, which works to preserve affordable housing, likely made a lot more than the $168,700 and the company could probably afford the cash.
According to the latest Form 990 available at Guidestar, a website that publishes the finances of non-profit organizations, the president and CEO of POAH, Inc., Aaron Gornstein made $417,520 in 2019, the most recent year available on the website. He also had $28,796 in “other” compensation.
Another 10 upper level officials made from $214,415 to $361,640 that year. They also had “other compensation” with totals from $6,931 to $34,212.
All told salaries paid out to POAH employees amounted to $35,719,322.
The organization’s total revenue was $78,311,476 and its total expenses were $65,418,348, leaving a balance of $12,893,128 at the end of the year.
Diana Holmes, chair of the zoning and land use committee, noted that no company officials showed up at the public hearing on the matter to justify the waiver.
In fact, no one showed up at all.
“This was a big ask of us,” she said. “I was disappointed that no one showed up for the public hearing.”
Others, including Councilor Laura Dolan, argued in favor of the waiver.
“These are people who deserve better living conditions,” she said. “Give them a better home to live in and I’m all in.”
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone also argued in favor.
“There are a lot of people who live in that building,” she said. “It’s in need of repair, it’s a worthwhile project.”
Gardner Terrace had a ceremony on July 11 to celebrate the beginning of the $23 million renovation project.
Speakers included Gornstein and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat who represents the Attleboro area in Congress.
Gornstein pledged to keep the apartments affordable and Auchincloss said the biggest challenge facing the Commonwealth was a lack of affordable housing.
Work on the 122-year-old former jewelry factory will include replacement of the roof and siding, the installation of historic replica windows, an upgrade to the ventilation system and the installation of an energy-efficient heating and cooling system.
In addition, there will be upgrades to each of the 92 individual apartments as well as the common areas.
Completion of the project is expected in June 2024.
