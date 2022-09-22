Garnder Terrace Apts
Buy Now

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in July for an extensive renovation project at the Gardner Terrace apartment complex in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — City councilors have waived $168,700 in building department fees that would have been assessed on a $23 million renovation project at Gardner Terrace Apartments on Pine Street.

Gardner Terrace is a 92-unit, affordable housing complex for senior citizens and handicapped persons.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.