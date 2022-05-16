ATTLEBORO — City Councilor Richard Conti has held a proposal to spend $150,000 for a feasibility study on a new council on aging in committee for more than two months.
Conti said he needs more information before bringing the matter forward.
But the pressure is mounting on the chairman of the council’s finance committee to move the proposal to the floor for a vote.
Two weeks ago 43 seniors crowded into city council chambers wearing T-shirts that declared, “Attleboro Seniors Vote.” They pushed for the funding measure which was first sent to the council by Mayor Paul Heroux in February.
And then last Thursday, city council President Jay DiLisio questioned Conti’s pursuit of more information and put a deadline for action on the proposal.
“I think a lot of what you are looking for would be included in the feasibility study,” DiLisio said. “I would like to see movement on this by the end of the fiscal year.”
And DiLisio noted that the city has the money for the study now, “but we might not next year.”
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone also pushed for a vote, up or down.
She said she talked to Heroux and the cost could come down to $125,000. But whatever the cost a vote is needed, “and soon,” DeSimone said.
But Conti defended his method.
“This isn’t a fight I sought,” he said. “This is a fight that found me.”
He said he has requested information from at least three city officials but does not have it yet.
“A little diligence needs to be done,” Conti said.
He repeated his reasons at a council meeting on May 12, which was held via Zoom because coronavirus cases had nudged up at City Hall.
Among questions Conti wants answered is one concerning the revenue potential of the former clubhouse at Highland Country Club, which the city purchased in August of 2018 for nearly $3 million after the golf course went belly up.
The clubhouse has been suggested as a possible site for the new COA.
But Conti argues that something that produces revenue for the city, such as a catering company, would be a better use for the site.
He estimates that the clubhouse and the parcel on which it sits could be sold for anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 and afterwards provide real estate and meal taxes.
Conti said he has asked Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick to look into the potential for the property, but he has yet to hear back.
He said he has also asked the city’s chief assessor, Julie Hobson, to identify vacant sites in Attleboro that the city owns and may be suitable for a COA.
Hobson has determined that there could be as many as 14 available properties.
Conti said he would like her to make a presentation to the council to review the various parcels.
In addition, he has suggested that the former Finberg School on South Main Street could be refurbished to serve as a COA because it has three times the square footage of the current COA and its 1 1/2 acres would accommodate plenty of parking, of which there is little at the current COA.
And he said he asked COA Director Melissa Tucker to contact other COAs to determine what physical and social needs a new facility may require.
Conti told the council that Tucker replied it would be “a waste of time.”
Tucker admitted those words are the words she used, but when Conti used them they were out of context.
“That is exactly what I said,” Tucker said in a letter to the council. “He (Conti) understood what I meant, but out of context, perhaps the city council does not…I just want to clarify to you that my statement is not that I don’t care to find out how other cities operate in regard to their elder population, it is because I am painfully aware of how these cities accommodate their seniors.
“I know the center’s directors, staffs, facilities and programs. We have been in all the same trainings for 25 years and we talk!”
Conti said the COA needs to produce a report similar to the one Capron Park Zoo did for a request for proposals on a strategic plan it wants to create.
“The zoo’s RFQ is well done. They did their homework…I’m trying to get the COA somewhere near the zoo’s level…” he said.
And Conti questioned the timing of the study and the possible building of a new COA and a possible new public safety complex.
Money would have to be borrowed for both, and with the city now at the height of the payments for the new high school, it would inflict more financial pain on taxpayers.