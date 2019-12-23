ATTLEBORO -- City council Vice President Heather Porreca has attended her last council meeting, for the time being at least.
At last week's meeting, Porreca was given a plaque expressing the council’s appreciation for her efforts over her six years of service.
The plaque, presented by council President Mark Cooper, noted all of the committees on which she served and offered praise for her work, saying “your contributions to the city of Attleboro will live on for many years to come.”
Porreca addressed each councilor individually, thanking some for what they taught her during her time on the panel and others for the jobs they did.
For example, she thanked Peter Blais, the dean of the council now heading into his 11th term, for teaching her “resilience and determination.”
Later, Blais returned the compliment.
“I honestly don’t believe anybody has shown more love for the city of Attleboro than Mrs. Porreca,” he said. “I am going to greatly miss you Heather. I mean it from my heart. I’ve grown to love you.”
This year, Porreca is the only departing councilor.
She did not run for reelection but chose to challenge Mayor Paul Heroux for his seat, and lost in what turned out to be a bruising election fight.
Heroux, who has pledged to serve no more than three terms, starts his second in January.
What Porreca’s future political plans are, if any, she has not said, but she will have at least a year to think about it.
Cathleen DeSimone, a political newcomer will fill her seat.
City inauguration ceremonies are scheduled for Jan. 7.
