ATTLEBORO -- City hall will close at 4:30 p.m. Monday and stay closed during the coronavirus public health crisis. City government will use only a skeleton crew of employees, Mayor Paul Heroux said Monday morning.
Essential services will continue, he said. The police and fire department will be fully staffed and water and wastewater crews will be nearly at full strength.
But, department heads for other areas of city government will determine how much staff they need.
Employees will continue to get paid.
Heroux said the public will not be allowed into city hall during the crisis.
He said the goal is to minimize person-to-person contact as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus.
Parks, he said, will remain open so people can take walks because that does not involve physical contact with people or objects.
However, playgrounds will be closed because children touch monkey bars, slides and other apparatus, he said.
Heroux said he made the decision to close city hall in a 90-minute meeting with all departments heads and top elected officials.
Heroux said an extensive list of what city departments will and will not be open is posted of the city website at www.cityofattleboro.us and his Facebook page.
