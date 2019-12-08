ATTLEBORO — City employees have kicked of their 33rd annual Holiday Spirit Drive to provide those in need with a happy holiday.
The workers are looking for individuals, businesses, organizations and schools to help again as they have in the past.
City schools have already started collecting food and the Holiday Spirit Committee has adopted 15 children through the Christmas is For Kids program.
But more help is needed in the form of tax deductible cash donations or grocery store gift cards that will be given to individuals, families, veterans and elders through Self-Help, the city’s veterans’ office, health department, senior center and other social service organizations.
Checks can be made payable to Holiday Spirit Committee/ FOAR and mailed to 77 Park St., Attleboro, MA, Attention: Alison Wood.
There are no administrative fees and 100 percent of funds donated are used to help Attleboro residents.
For more information call Wood at 508-223-222, extension 3222 or send an email to legalsecretary@cityofattleboro.us.
“With the assistance of businesses, organizations, the schools and city government employees, we are sure that there can be gifts for the children and a holiday dinner on every table in the city of Attleboro this year,” Wood said.
The Holiday Spirit Committee is now under the umbrella of the Friends of Attleboro Recreation, FOAR, a private non-profit 501(c)(3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.