ATTLEBORO -- A 7th grade class in the city has been selected as one of the winners in the Massachusetts Department of Transportation's first "Name a Snowplow" contest.
"Snow Time to Lose" was one of the dozen winning names which will now each be placed on a MassDOT snowplows.
The agency did not name the winning class. However, a social media post by the Wamsutta Middle School identified the class as ELA teacher Lisa Almeida's students.
Students were invited to submit suggestions to represent their elementary and middle school classrooms from each of the state's six highway divisions. The winners were announced Friday.
The other winning snowplow names are:
- Flurry Fighter: Pittsfield 4th grade classroom
- Luke Snowalker: Westfield 3rd grade classroom
- Plower Ranger: Fitchburg 1st grade classroom
- Sherlock Snowmes: Somerville 4th grade classroom
- Snowdrop: Stoughton kindergarten classroom
- Arctic Beast: Canton 2nd grade classroom
- Sled Zeppelin: Shelburne Falls 6th grade classroom
- Snow day No Way: Hadley 5th grade classroom
- Blizzard Wizard: Boylston 8th grade classroom
- Snow Big Deal: Malden 5th grade classroom
- Blizzard of Oz: Boston 5th grade classroom
Each winner's classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and get a visit from the MassDOT snowplow vehicle with the winning name on it.