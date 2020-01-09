ATTLEBORO — It’s not easy being green, but the city’s almost there.
Lisa M. Sullivan, regional coordinator for the state’s Green Communities Program run by the state Department of Energy Resources, sent an email to the city’s planning department Tuesday indicating that a “Green Community” designation for Attleboro is near.
If it comes as anticipated, the city will be able to apply for grants that will help it reduce energy use, which in most cases has the added benefit of saving taxpayer money.
Some of the projects grants could fund are the installation of LED lighting and solar energy panels and the conversion of oil-fired furnaces to natural gas.
“It is a good time to consider which projects you will target to complete with the designation grant funds,” Sullivan said in her email.
Mayor Paul Heroux, who successfully pushed a green agenda in his first term and has announced a similar effort for his second term, characterized the pending designation as “exciting news.”
“I am happy to announce that it looks like the city will be designated a Green Community,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “We do not yet have the formal designation and award letter, but I wanted to make you aware of this exciting news.”
During his first term, Heroux pushed for the adoption of the “stretch energy code,” which applies tougher energy efficiency standards to construction of new homes and some commercial buildings.
Adoption of the code was one of five requirements for a “Green Community” designation.
He also advocated for a ban on thin-film, single-use plastic bags.
The city council approved both measures.
In addition, Heroux has established a policy to buy fuel-saving vehicles, such as hybrids, for city fleets which meets a second requirement.
The city’s planning department, headed up by Gary Ayrassian, was responsible for writing the application and proving the city met all five requirements.
Senior Planner Stephanie Davies said the city worked with officials from the Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District to write the city’s “energy reduction plan,” which is another requirement.
In his inaugural address Tuesday, Heroux outlined other energy- and environment-related aims of his administration, including plans to install electricity-producing solar panels over city-owned parking lots and impose a ban on the sale of light bulbs containing mercury.
He’s also pushing to prohibit the distribution of plastic and Styrofoam food and drink containers at restaurants.
Heroux said he would also seek to ban the sale of pesticides that contain neonicotinoids, which have been linked to declining bee populations.
“It doesn’t matter if you are liberal or conservative; if you are a hunter or a vegan; if you are young or old, we all want a clean environment,” he said in his inaugural address. “With a clean environment our collective health is improved, pride in our community is strong, and respect for one another can be seen. This is something we should all be able to agree on.”
