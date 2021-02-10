ATTLEBORO
Council on Aging Director Madeleine McNielly is not going “gentle into that good night.”
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the energetic 75-year-old will be retired from her much loved city job, in which she’s served for 20 years. But she’ll be moving on to another — administering coronavirus vaccinations as a registered nurse, her original profession.
“I miss it and that’s why I’m going back into it,” she said during an interview this week. “My true love is taking care of people.”
But as she leaves the COA wants to make sure people know what needs to be done in the coming years for the city’s seniors.
She’s leaving a blueprint for it, but she warns it won’t be easy and that politicians need to start paying attention because a senior boom looms.
“I learned the most important aspect of this job is to be an advocate for seniors,” she said. “And that is a big challenge.”
She said the COA is often one of those city departments that flies under the radar and sometimes doesn’t get the attention is need and deserves.
The need for cash is going to increase.
The COA’s current budget is about $401,000, which is about .3 percent of the city’s $145.2 million spending plan.
COA staffers also write grants to supplement what it gets from the city.
“In the coming years its needs and services will become more critical,” McNielly said.
And that point needs to be made continually.
“City officials need to be reminded of these services,” she said.
And so that’s how she’s going out — advocating long and loud one last time.
McNielly doesn’t think of herself as “old,” but said she’s retiring from her city job because she felt herself “slowing down.”
It’s hard to tell that by listening to her enthusiastic rendition of everything on which she and her staff have been working — even during the pandemic when efforts to reach out to isolated seniors became all the more important after the Larson Senior Center on South Main Street locked its doors.
It’s the seniors who face the greatest danger from coronavirus, so they had to remain as sheltered as possible. But that, unfortunately, created isolation and other problems, problems that sometimes go unnoticed unless there’s personal contact.
Serving seniors is more difficult when they can’t come to the Larson Center for services, which include selecting Medicare planning, tax preparation, legal advice, arranging fuel assistance and transportation, exercise, food, meals and, yes, fun.
So far this year the COA in conjunction with the Greater Boston Food Bank has provided 237,665 pounds of food to 138 low-income seniors.
That represents a cash value of $359,650.
Meanwhile, thousands of calls in the “telephone reassurance plan” have been made over the last year, sometimes just to talk.
“It’s quite a challenge,” McNielly said.
And this year she and staffer Lori Copes created for the first time a COA calendar that provides health and safety tips, information about programs and important phone numbers.
The calendar was mailed to the city’s seniors.
The future holds much more work because the senior population is surging.
McNielly said the 2020 Census is expected to show as many as 13,000 seniors, (those over 60) now live in the city and that number will will only go up.
If the 13,000 is accurate it would equal roughly 30 percent of Attleboro’s population.
Those seniors are members of the baby boomer generation, or those who were born after World War II from 1946 to 1964.
They’re adding big numbers to the rolls of senior centers everywhere including Attleboro.
All told, the boomers make up about 22 percent of the nation’s population, numbering an estimated 73 million strong.
The last of them won’t reach senior status until 2024 when those born in 1964 turn 60.
At that point, the oldest boomers will be 78.
This is one of the reasons McNielly is concerned.
Many more are coming to join the big numbers already here.
More services and staffers will be needed.
McNielly said she has serious concerns about a number of issues including the lack of affordable housing for seniors.
Many are just surviving on slim pensions or slimmer Social Security checks.
Recent city council action increased the number of seniors eligible for the senior tax work-off program and lowered the interest rate for those who choose to defer taxes.
Both were very helpful, but much more needs to be done, she said.
And what needs to be done is laid out in a 95-page report issued by The Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging at the University of Massachusetts.
The report was commissioned by the COA and city in 2019 at a cost of $35,000.
“A key finding of the report points to the substantial increase in the number of older adults expected to live in Attleboro in coming decades and their desire to remain in Attleboro as they age,” the executive summary states. “Currently, one out of five Attleboro residents is age 60 or older (21 percent); and projections suggest that by 2030 this proportion will increase up to 28% of the total population.”
Officials need to pay attention to those numbers, the summary states.
“Growth of the older population therefore has special significance for the senior center, and increasing demand for its services and programs can be expected moving forward.”
The report has provided the COA and city at large with the data needed to produce a path forward.
It was based on a survey of city seniors that was returned by 1,145 of them, or about 33 percent of those who received them, community focus groups and the COA’s board of directors.
All of the above helped develop a strategic plan that lays out five main goals: Equitable Access, Sustainable Resources, Community Engagement, Exceptional Programming and Empowered Leadership.
It also provides strategies to achieve each of those goals.
The report is available online at the COA’s website. cityofattleboro.us/351/Council-On-Aging-Department.
Also available is McNielly’s 113-page 2020 Annual Report in which she recounts the COA’s successes and needs.
Both serve as documents of advocacy and planning that she encourages those who hold the pursestrings to read and digest.
McNielly described the report and strategic plan it created as a “resounding success.”
“The hope is this will help guide the city,” she said. “It should be a tool for planning, but I’m a little worried it won’t be.”
One other way she hopes to aid seniors is by challenging the school department to give back after seniors helped pass the tax increase needed to pay for the city’s new $260 million high school now under construction.
Tax increases are tough on those with fixed incomes.
McNielly said AHS students in the Career and Technical Education program could be especially helpful by making small repairs or providing needed maintenance to the homes or automobiles of seniors.
She said students have previously formed a “geek squad” to help seniors learn how to use their computers or cellphones. That’s something that should continue and students studying criminal justice could help seniors guard against scams and ID theft.
“There are so many opportunities,” McNielly said. “We have to figure out how to work together more effectively.”
