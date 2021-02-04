ATTLEBORO — Madeleine McNielly, who has led the city’s Council on Aging for 20 years, is retiring.
Her last official day is Feb. 12.
Mayor Paul Heroux has appointed Assistant Director Melissa Tucker to replace her.
Tucker has been with the COA for 22 years.
Heroux said McNielly will be missed.
“Madeleine has been a critical member of the Attleboro community for the past two decades,” he said in an email. “She was a dedicated advocate for senior citizens’ needs. I started working with her in 2013. She never hesitated to make sure that through her seniors had a voice in state and city government.”
