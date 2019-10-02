ATTLEBORO — The Council on Aging is about to embark on a year-long study which will help determine future needs of the city’s rapidly aging population.
COA officials have hired the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston to conduct the assessment for a fee of $35,000.
The process will include the use of questionnaires, interviews and focus groups.
Postcards will be sent to 3,500 seniors by Oct. 7 informing them they’ve been selected to receive a questionnaire.
The questionnaires will go out the week of Oct. 14 and those receiving them will have until Nov. 8 to return them.
Help from the seniors is critical, COA director Madeleine McNielly said.
“This project is crucial to ensuring that Attleboro remains a strong and vibrant community for seniors,” she said. “Please participate and have your voice heard.”
Census estimates for 2030 put the city’s senior population, those 60 and older, at about 13,000, or 28 percent of the total.
In 2010 the city’s senior population was 7,901, or 18 percent of the total, as the first wave of the baby boomer generation, those born between 1946 and 1964, became seniors. The generation is one of the nation’s biggest, at 76 million.
The first of that generation became seniors in 2006 and the numbers have been on the increase ever since.
Today the oldest baby boomers are 73 the youngest are 55. In five years the entire generation will be seniors.
As a result, senior centers across the nation need to know how many to expect and what services and space they will need.
“This study will aid in informing the Council on Aging and community leaders what ground work will be necessary…for the successful development of programs, physical space and capacity as we continue to address the needs and interests of Attleboro’s older residents,” McNielly wrote in a letter to Mayor Paul Heroux to request funding.
