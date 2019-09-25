ATTLEBORO — The city council is preparing to join local legislators in their effort to get the state to repair a rotting pedestrian overpass at the South Attleboro commuter rail station.
The metal overpass is used by commuters to get from the parking lot on the inbound side of the station to the outbound side.
It is badly rusted. A stairway is closed for safety reasons and stairs that are still being used have holes in them.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, and Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, with the support of Mayor Paul Heroux, are pressing the state Department of Transportation and MBTA to fix it.
The city council's transportation and traffic committee, chaired by Councilor Heather Porreca, Tuesday passed a resolution calling on the state to make “immediate and complete repairs.”
The measure will go to the full council next week.
Councilor Sarah Reynolds, who represents South Attleboro, said the overpass has been in bad condition for many years and the repairs are long overdue.
