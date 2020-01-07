ATTLEBORO — A special committee formed by Mayor Paul Heroux to update the city’s Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan and prepare for the possibility of greater impacts from climate change is scheduled to meet for an all-day workshop Saturday.
The eight-hour session at City Hall will be run by consultants from Weston & Sampson, an engineering firm that specializes in a number of fields including civil engineering, municipal planning and “climate resiliency.”
“The goal of the workshop is to identify the city’s vulnerabilities to natural hazards and climate change,” Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie said Monday in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “By identifying our vulnerabilities, we can start planning to take actions that will build our resiliency to climate change.”
State and federal grants are paying for the services of Weston & Sampson, Wyllie said.
The Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan update is being funded by an $18,000 grant from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and a city appropriation of $5,000 for a total of $23,000.
What’s known as the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness effort regarding climate change is being paid for with a $32,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, Wyllie said.
The mayor’s 27-member committee, formed in August, has representatives from a number of city departments, two residents and outside organizations such as Friends of the Ten Mile, Ten Mile River Watershed Council, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, FBinsure and the Attleboro Land Trust.
Other non-committee members, including city council members, have been invited to the workshop, Wyllie said.
As many as 50 people could take part in the session, slated to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in city council chambers. Lunch will be provided.
The workshop is part of a process that qualifies the city for “MVP” status from the state and more grants in the future, which would help pay for infrastructure improvements deemed helpful in dealing with climate change.
Some of those projects could include the redesign of roadways, culverts, wastewater facilities and storm water management systems; clean energy projects; public education programs; vulnerability and risk assessments; flood management and land acquisition; and ecological restoration projects.
The current Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan was written in 2004 and can be viewed at cityofattleboro.us under the “planning and development” link.
