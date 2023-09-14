Community Garden Gardener
Susan Behrens of Attleboro tends to her plants in July at the Attleboro Community Garden. The plants include tomatoes, English cucumbers, beans, cabbage and celery.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Garden is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special event Saturday.

The celebration is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Attleboro Public Library on North Main Street downtown.