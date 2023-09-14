ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Garden is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special event Saturday.
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Community Garden is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special event Saturday.
The celebration is scheduled to run from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Attleboro Public Library on North Main Street downtown.
Activities will include presentations and gardening information, children’s activities, raffles and refreshments. There will also be a short program celebrating the garden’s achievements.
Here’s the schedule:
The event was going to take place at the Attleboro Community Garden on Hayward and Mechanic streets near Willett School but garden flooding earlier in the week and Saturday’s rainy forecast from Hurricane Lee moved it indoors to the library.
Under coordinator Juliet Teixeira and others, the garden has blossomed and includes dozens of plots made available to local residents each year.
Gardeners are required to use organic methods, which means no pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
The garden has been a joint endeavor since 1998 between the city and the Attleboro Land Trust, which has managed the garden on municipal land.
The garden’s mission is to reach out to the diverse greater Attleboro community and to grow healthy food for families.
“The Attleboro Area Community Garden enables people from all walks of life to join together in the simple but community-building hobby of gardening,” garden founder Mark Pechenik said.
