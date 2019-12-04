ATTLEBORO — Former City Councilor Tony Viveiros, a longtime volunteer in community affairs and ambassador for Attleboro, has died.
Viveiros had overcome several serious diseases and operations over the past 20 years, causing his friends to marvel at his resiliency, but he finally succumbed Wednesday morning at age 73, according to friends.
He had recently had a pacemaker implanted and came down with pneumonia.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
A lifelong resident of Attleboro, Viveiros had many jobs over his career, including running Tony’s Whistle Stop at the downtown Attleboro railroad station, but he was best known for his love of and dedication to his city.
“He had two great loves in his life, his family and his city,” former state Rep. Steve Karol, a friend of 35 years, said Wednesday after getting word of the death.
Karol said Viveiros was completely devoted to his wife, Janine, his children and grandchildren, and stayed active in civic affairs even when he was sick.
In addition to being a city councilor from 1986 until 1993, Viveiros was a constable and park commissioner. He was a member of the liquor licensing board since 1994.
He also did volunteer work for the Attleboro High School alumni association and the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Viveiros was a constant presence at Attleboro High athletic events.
In October he was presented with the Blue Pride Spirit of Community Award for his volunteer work to benefit Attleboro High and the city.
“Our Blue Pride community will never be the same. Our hearts go out to his family and friends,” Attleboro High Principal Bill Runey said.
Karol said Viveiros was touched and honored to receive the award.
“He just loved Attleboro High,” friend Scott Cole of Dighton said. “He wore Attleboro High on his sleeve.”
Runey said he recalled the great work Viveiros did working with the family of music legend and Attleboro native Ray Conniff to bring Conniff’s music memorabilia to the city.
It was displayed at the Attleboro Arts Museum earlier this year, and the family ended up making a donation for a scholarship for the high school. Also, Conniff’s property, including musical instruments and his Grammy Award, will be on permanent display when construction of a new high school is finished.
As a city councilor, Viveiros was at the center of one of the most memorable elections in Attleboro history.
He appeared to have won an election for Ward 2 councilor by one vote over Thomas Dudson in 1985. A recount, however, gave the victory to Dudson by one vote.
The recount involved election commissioners determining whether “hanging chads” from the city’s punch-card ballot system qualified as legal votes.
It was five years before the same situation in Florida gave the presidency to George W. Bush over Al Gore.
Viveiros later won another election for council, but the one-vote margins in the 1985 election had earned him the nickname “Landslide Viveiros.”
As much as he was known for his many civic, school and sports activities, many people did not know he had once been a politician earlier in life, serving four terms on the city council.
Other friends contacted Wednesday wanted to remember him for his positive personality.
“He was just a pleasant person to be around. He was never someone to bring you down,” Mayor Paul Heroux said.
Heroux said he has known Viveiros all his life. Viveiros lived near the County Square pharmacy that Heroux’s father owned, so when Heroux was a boy he would go over to Viveiros’s house to play with his children.
“Tony was a very kind man who was very driven by his convictions,” the mayor said, adding he has ordered city flags lowered to half staff for the “patriot” Viveiros.
Cole said he met Viveiros when Viveiros was selling tickets, coffee, newspapers and muffins at the train station.
“I am so blessed to be an Attleboro commuter because I never would have met Tony otherwise,” Cole said. “I’m proud to have been one of Tony’s cronies because he was just a wonderful guy, a pleasure to be around.”
Cole said that while waiting for the train, he would make small talk with Viveiros about such things such as the old “Andy Griffith Show” and Attleboro sports. The chitchat turned into a friendship.
Viveiros so enjoyed his commuter friends that even after he retired he would show up at the station for the 5:45 a.m. train to talk to them, Cole said.
“He just completely, completely enjoyed life,” Cole said.
