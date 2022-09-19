Fatal Crash Attleboro 3
Buy Now

Flowers and a baseball bat were left at the scene of a fatal car crash Sunday at South Avenue and West Street in Attleboro.

 Dave DeMelia For The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- Two families and the Attleboro school community Monday continued to mourn the tragic loss of two Attleboro High School graduates who died in a single-car crash Sunday.

The school department has arranged for counselors and therapy dogs to support those impacted by the deaths of Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, who graduated in June.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.