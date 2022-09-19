ATTLEBORO -- Two families and the Attleboro school community Monday continued to mourn the tragic loss of two Attleboro High School graduates who died in a single-car crash Sunday.
The school department has arranged for counselors and therapy dogs to support those impacted by the deaths of Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelley, 18, who graduated in June.
Counselors from the Wamsutta and Coelho middle schools assisted the high school counselors to support any students, parents and school personnel, Principal Kate Campbell said.
“It is a true tragedy,” Campbell said, adding that students and staff will be stronger dealing with the loss together.
“Death is scary at any age,” she said.
In order to help student and staff deal with the loss, high school teacher Tobey Reed and Paul Douglas of the Bristol County sheriff’s office arranged for seven therapy dogs to come to the school, according to Campbell.
Ward and Kelley, 2022 Attleboro High School graduates, died after Ward’s 2006 Infiniti G35 crashed into a tree on West Street near South Avenue about 4:20 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.
A make-shift memorial for the Attleboro men has grown at the site of the crash near the city's water treatment plant.
During a brief interview outside her Biltmore Street home, Kelley’s mother, Maryanne Kelley, said her son loved and appreciated his family and friends.
“He was a great son, a wonderful grandson and brother,” Kelley said. “He was funny and full of life.”
She said her son ran cross country track and did gymnastics in school. He loved rock climbing and skiing.
“He loved being outdoors,” she said.
Ward lived on Pleasant Street. The Sun Chronicle could not reach his family Monday.
The men were traveling south on South Avenue and went across the center line and off the road on West Street where the car struck the tree, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The car broke apart on impact, according to Heagney and a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by city and state police but speed appears to be a factor, the officials said.
Authorities are still trying to determine who was driving, according Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office, said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, he said.
The accident occurred near the scene of a fiery crash last month that killed Terrance Elder, 55, of Stoughton, and injured a passenger.
Elder, part owner of Triple Play Car Wash in South Attleboro, lost control of his car and crashed into a tree off South Avenue near West Street.
Speed was also considered a factor in that crash, according to authorities.
