ATTLEBORO — Community VNA Hospice is hosting the annual Service of Remembrance & Thanksgiving on Sunday.
The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park off County Street.
This interfaith service honors the life and memory of loved ones who have died and features music, candle lighting, readings, and other tributes.
Participants are invited to bring a small photo or other personal memento of their loved one to be placed on a remembrance table.
For additional information or questions, contact Glenn Rounseville, spiritual and bereavement care coordinator, at 508-222-0118, Ext. 1372, or email grounseville@communityvna.com.
