Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney walks down a stairwell at the police station and is suddenly transported in time.
“I remember these stairs from when I was a kid. There used to be a punch fountain over there,” Heagney, 50, said, pointing out an area in a hallway where he used to fill his glass in the late 1970s.
The Union Street police station, built in 1924, was once an Elks lodge. Heagney would accompany his father, the late police Capt. Walter Heagney, who was an Elk.
Now, Kyle Heagney has an office in the cramped building, which was remodeled into a police station almost 40 years ago — in 1985 — as part of a downtown redevelopment project when a new Attleboro City Hall was built.
But instead of running to fill his glass with punch, Heagney is moving 5-gallon plastic buckets around to catch water dripping in from the aging building’s leaky roof.
Because of the condition of the roof, Mayor Catherine DeSimone had to ask the city council for $230,000 to replace it. Officials are working on hiring a contractor to do the work.
The roof on the Union Street fire department headquarters, which is over 100 years old, was replaced about two years ago.
City officials are now wrestling with what to do about the aging facilities.
Kaestle Boos Associates Inc., a Foxboro architectural firm hired by the city to conduct a feasibility study on city buildings, said both Union Street buildings are deteriorating and getting worse with each passing year.
Both buildings are beyond their life expectancy, the architects said, and they have water seepage weakening their walls and creating deterioration.
At fire headquarters, the basement walls are cracking, floor joists are splitting and window lintels — the metal beams above a window — are rusting. The masonry leaks on a wall on a second-floor where the firefighters’ dorm is located.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said the discovery was made when water was found on top of an ambulance after the roof was repaired. The roof contractor was called back to examine it for leaks and found that masonry, not the roof, was the issue.
The police station has similar problems with interior walls cracking, brick walls on the outside splitting and the front entrance staircase beginning to collapse, the architects said.
The police station lacks sufficient heat and only one window in the building is capable of opening. Portable electric heaters are needed in the cellblock area, which has 14 cells on the ground floor, Heagney said.
About five years ago, the fire station’s gas heating system failed. An external oil heating system with large hoses extending into the building had to be used for about a week until the heating system was repaired, Lachance said.
Both buildings lack enough space, the chiefs say, and are not conducive to modern police and fire work.
During a tour of fire headquarters given to a Sun Chronicle reporter and photographer, Lachance explained how space in the building’s former lobby was remodeled into three offices.
The fire prevention office was moved to the South Attleboro fire station because it lacked handicapped access. The fire alarm superintendent’s office was also moved to South Attleboro because the former Union Street office leaked and had poor ventilation.
In the three-bay garage, Lachance said there aren’t enough hoses to attach to the tailpipes of all the fire apparatus cramped inside to keep the engine exhaust out of the building.
Because a floor drain in the garage overflows during periods of heavy rain, Lachance said sand bags are kept on the floor to a storage room doorway containing EMS supplies to keep it from flooding.
In the garage are a bank of lockers containing firefighters’ protective clothing, called turn-out gear, which in newer, modern stations are kept in a separate area because of the PFAS, or so-called “forever chemicals,” they contain that make them fire resistant.
PFAS are found in firefighter protective gear and have been linked to cancer, the leading cause of firefighter death.
That’s on top of whatever chemicals or substances firefighters and their protective clothing are exposed to in emergencies and bring back to the station.
To reduce risk of PFAS exposure, Lachance said the firefighters do not put the gear on until they arrive at a fire or an emergency to determine whether the call is a false alarm or an actual emergency.
Whether the firefighters put their gear on at the station or at the scene does not change the response time.
“It doesn’t take any longer to put the gear on at the scene or at the fire station,” Lachance said.
Although the fire headquarters was built at the turn of the 20th century, the garage was built in late 1950s or early 1960s, according to retired Fire Chief Ron Churchill, whose father was deputy fire chief at the time.
A small ramp in the building was used to get supplies into the station and likely to take in shipments of hay in order to feed the horses when horses were used to haul fire apparatus, Churchill said. Horses haven’t been used to pull fire apparatus since about the mid-1920s.
At the police station
During a similar tour of the police station, Heagney explained to a reporter that a portion of a garage area was remodeled to store police records as well as police motorcycles and bicycles.
The garage area was initially intended for police cruisers to pull inside to drop off prisoners.
In the men’s locker room, smaller lockers were purchased to fit 80 of them. The women’s locker room has eight lockers but that is not enough. There are 13 female police officers in the department.
A staff member, paid for with a grant from the Bristol County district attorney’s office to help domestic abuse victims, has a desk in a hallway.
Three police officers assigned to the department’s Problem Orientated Policing unit, three traffic safety officers and two police court prosecutors, all work out of the City Hall Annex — the former downtown Attleboro Post Office building, next to the police station.
Discussions about combining the police and fire stations are not only being considered now but were considered over a half century ago.
City records indicate as far back as Aug. 3, 1954, $2,500 was approved for plans for a combined facility uptown.
Currently, Kaestle Boos developed four options for a combined facility. But the mayor and members of the Municipal Building Commission were wary of having to buy land or thought the sites were not satisfactory.
City officials have looked “high and low,” they say, for available land in a central location for a combined building but nothing suitable for the needs of both departments appears available.
City officials are also considering building separate facilities for both departments.
They are working on finding adequate space and cost estimates.
“We’re not sitting tight. We’re exploring other options,” said DeSimone, who accompanied The Sun Chronicle on the tours. “There are a lot of moving parts.”
In the meantime, the city is working on pressing repairs and maintenance for the existing buildings.
“What we have is deferred maintenance,” DeSimone said. “If you fall too far behind, it’s hard to catch up.”
Heagney said he is confident a solution will be determined.
“We’ve identified the shortcomings of the building,” Heagney said. “We don’t want to be a burden on the city in this endeavor.”
But the police chief said the city has to avoid repeating history. He said city officials were so eager to move the police station from its former Wall Street location to Union Street they failed to realize its space and other limitations.
“We’ve got to make sure this is done right,” Heagney said.
Building a new station and determining the needs of the department in the future is kind of like peering in a crystal ball.
“We have to look at the next 50 years on what policing is going to look like,” Heagney said.