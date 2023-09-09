Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney walks down a stairwell at the police station and is suddenly transported in time.

“I remember these stairs from when I was a kid. There used to be a punch fountain over there,” Heagney, 50, said, pointing out an area in a hallway where he used to fill his glass in the late 1970s.

2023-08-29-tsc-news-afd-tour-02
Buy Now

Leaks, thought to originate from masonry, have left damage around windows at Attleboro’s Union Street fire station.
APD Tour
Buy Now

Police Chief Kyle Heagney shows a record storage area located in a garage bay. The bay will be freed up soon as the records are being digitally archived.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.