ATTLEBORO -- The Cumberland Farms at County Square was robbed by a man with a handgun early Saturday morning, and a suspect was apprehended and a weapon found after extensive searches.
The robbery was reported about 12:30 a.m. at the convenience store at 290 Count St.
First responding police were met by the store clerk who provided a detailed description of the suspect, Police Detective Lt. Timothy D. Cook Jr. said.
"The suspect was reported to have brandished a firearm and threatened the clerk with it, before fleeing the store with an undetermined amount of cash," Cook said, adding the store clerk was visibly frightened but not injured.
Police were told the suspect fled on foot towards County Street, reportedly running toward the nearby Domino's pizza parlor.
Police swarmed the area, including Capron Park, and set up a perimeter with help from Massachusetts State Police. A state police K-9 unit also responded to the area to assist in the search.
At about 1:15 a.m., the suspect, Jose Oliva, 20, of Attleboro, was located as he attempted to exit a wooded area near Attleboro High School off Rathbun Willard Drive, Cook said.
Oliva was arrested by Patrolmen Luke Harrington and Michael Antunes.
It was learned the suspect had lost the firearm while he was trying to evade police, Cook said.
The weapon was located in the wooded area between Bushee Street and Capron Park about 8:20 a.m. by Patrolman Noel Nieves and Attleboro Detective Keith Golden, with the assistance of the state police K-9 unit, after a widespread search, the detective lieutenant added.
The weapon was found to be a BB pellet gun, identical in appearance to a semi-automatic pistol, Cook said.
Oliva was charged with armed robbery, and is being held at the Attleboro Police Department until he is arraigned Monday.
