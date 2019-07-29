ATTLEBORO — The people who showed up to take advantage of the cool, dry air in LaSalette Shrine’s air-conditioned Welcome Center during the hot, humid weekend of July 20 and 21 appreciated the chance to escape the suffocating heat.
The Rev. Ted Brown, the shrine director, said the numbers were small, about 15, but those who came in between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on that Saturday and Sunday were grateful.
“Not many (took advantage of it), but for the people who needed it, it was important,” he said.
The mercury reached 95 both days and, coupled with high humidity, the “heat index” or “feel-like” temperature was over 100 each day.
However, city councilors took the lead in setting up the center, and by so doing ran afoul of emergency management protocols.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance, who also serves as the city’s emergency management director, said no harm was done, but with councilors involved it appeared to be an official cooling station and it wasn’t.
In a letter to Mayor Paul Heroux, who asked for clarification on emergency protocols, Lachance said heat alone is not an emergency.
Heat coupled with a long-term power failure can be an emergency in which the city could take official action. But that didn’t exist.
“No city officials should ever activate these types of facilities on their own,” Lachance wrote in an email to Heroux. “It should all go through the emergency management director....”
Lachance said there’s nothing the matter with private facilities opening their doors as a convenience and many do, but city officials should not be involved.
Sheltering in place is the standard for a sweltering weekend unless there are other circumstances like a power failure, he said.
“It’s not a good idea to have people doing things outside the formal process,” Lachance said. “It creates confusion.”
City Councilor Ty Waterman, who’s in his first term, was one of five councilors who were working to set up a cooling station after being alarmed by the heat forecasts. He said they didn’t consider it an official cooling station.
“I wasn’t aware of the protocols,” Waterman said Monday afternoon as he campaigned under a hot sun on Emory Street. “We just thought we were doing something good for the people.”
Waterman said he set up a meeting with Lachance and four other councilors at the request of Heroux to talk about what emergencies are and are not, and the procedures the city has in place to deal with them.
He said he expects the meeting to be positive and to come away with a better understanding of the city’s emergency management system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.