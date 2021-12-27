ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro police officer faces drunken driving charges after his arrest in Mansfield on Christmas Eve.
Kevin A. Sellers, 32, a Mansfield resident and sergeant on the Attleboro Police Department, was arraigned Monday in Attleboro District Court. His case was continued to Jan. 26.
Sellers was charged by Mansfield police with operating under the influence — liquor — and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Both are misdemeanors.
In a police report, Mansfield police said Sellers drove his pickup truck over the center line on North Main Street about 8 p.m. Friday, striking an oncoming truck’s driver’s side mirror.
The driver of the other truck, Steven Thibodeau of Mansfield, told police he turned around and he activated his plow lights to get Sellers’ attention.
Thibodeau told police Sellers identified himself as a police officer and allegedly became belligerent when he found out he himself wasn’t a police officer.
Mansfield Police Sgt. Jeffrey Bombard said he detected an “overpowering” odor of alcohol from Sellers, as well as slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Sellers also was having trouble focusing on him, had trouble getting identification out of his wallet, and was unable to clearly give details and directions, Bombard said in the report.
Sellers told police he had left a friend’s house on North Main and admitted having a “few” drinks, but later denied drinking, Bombard added.
The police report stated Sellers was also allegedly unable to finish performing standard field sobriety tests, told police he wouldn’t continue them, and later declined to take a breathalyzer at the police station.
Besides a handgun, Sellers was found in possession of a pocketknife, according to the police report.
A police report by Mansfield officer Bryan Hurley backed up statements by Bombard.
Mansfield police notified Attleboro police, and Sellers was released to the custody of a friend, the police report said.
Sellers was among several Attleboro police officers sworn in and promoted in a ceremony in August.
Sellers, who was promoted to sergeant, began his police career as a Norton reserve officer before being hired by Attleboro Police in January 2017. He had served as a patrol officer until being appointed sergeant and serving as a patrol shift supervisor.
