ATTLEBORO — The city council has given a public thank you to Lisa Nelson, director of the 4th Congressional District office in Attleboro for 15 years.
Councilors this week presented Nelson with a Resolution of Thanks in an online Zoom meeting.
“Throughout her tenure, Lisa provided leadership, guidance, and assistance to many Attleboro residents, veterans, businesses, and non-profit organizations and her commitment to serving the community extended in all directions…,” the resolution read in part.
It was also noted that Nelson was the city’s first female fire commissioner and is a current member of the board of assessors.
She served as the congressional office director from 2006 to 2021, most recently under former U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, who served four terms starting in 2013.
Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat, replaced Kennedy after beating Republican challenger Julie Hall last November.
Nelson has also served on a number of community boards, including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, New Hope, The Literacy Center, Sturdy Memorial Hospital Foundation and Attleboro Enterprises.
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone said Nelson “set the bar for what it means to be a public servant.”
“You’ve been a big help over the years,” Councilor Jay Dilisio said. “You will be leaving big shoes to fill.”
And councilor Peter Blais added a personal note.
“You were instrumental in getting my nephew into the Coast Guard and he’s still there making a career of it,” Blais said. “He’s doing something he wants and you helped him get there.
“You’ve touched my family personally, but you’ve done so much more.”
Nelson said it was her “honor to serve.”
“It was always important to me to give back to the community that had given me so much,” she said.
The new director of the 4th District office is Dana Hanson. It is located in the Bronson Building at 8 North Main St. and the phone number is 508-431-1110.
