ATTLEBORO — City councilors have taken the first step in a multi-step process to rein in rents at Attleboro mobile home parks.
The ordinance committee, headed up by Diana Holmes, voted Tuesday to send a resolution to the full council that seeks to establish a rent control board for the eight parks in the city.
It has to be approved by the full council, mayor and state Legislature.
If those approvals are secured, as expected, the city would create an ordinance to establish the rent control board and its duties.
The committee’s action comes after more than 100 mobile home owners jammed city council chambers last month to push for a board. They were upset over steep rent increases at Sandcastle Estates, a 172-unit park off Mendon Road that was bought by a Florida company, Legacy Communities, for $13.35 million last year.
It was assessed by the city at $3.1 million.
Sandcastle residents looked into buying the park themselves but could not match the price.
Some rents went up $188, or from $400 to $588, which is a 47 percent increase.
Holmes said she wasn’t sure a rent control board was the way to go at first, but is now.
“This is not right what’s happening to these residents,” she said.
Councilor Jay DiLisio, who is not on her committee, agreed.
“I think it’s the right thing at the right time,” he said.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he supports the effort.
If it comes to fruition as planned, he would be responsible for appointing members to the board and the council would have to confirm them.
Heroux said the situation has likely developed because the property was undervalued for years so the selling price was high, forcing the buyer to increase rents to pay the mortgage.
He said “in fairness to the new owners” the tenants at Sandcastle were likely “undercharged” for a number of years.
Last summer, Legacy Communities President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick F. O’Malley argued against a rent control board in a letter to the council.
“There is no need for rent control in a situation where the ownership of Sandcastle is willing to work with the residents on a compromise that works for all,” he said.
O’Malley argued Legacy was following state law by increasing the rents of all those with “sweetheart deals,” so all residents are treated fairly.
The council resolution was co-authored by Holmes and Ward 1 Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds, who first proposed it in July.
Reynolds represents South Attleboro, where five of the city’s eight mobile home parks are located.
The full council is expected to approve the resolution next week and send it to the mayor.
