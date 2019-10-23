ATTLEBORO — With bills for construction of the new high school coming due, city councilors must soon decide how much they will let those charges impact the tax bills of homeowners.
Last year, for the first time in nine years, the panel shifted more of the tax burden to the city’s businesses as the first school bills started to come in.
Councilors moved the dual tax rate from a split of 1.28 to 1.33, increasing the business side, but residential property owners still got hit with a $180 increase.
A split of 1.33 means businesses pay at a rate 33 percent higher than homeowners.
During a public hearing Tuesday, the city’s chief assessor, Julie Hobson, presented options for councilors to consider for the coming year.
If councilors keep the split at 1.33, the owner of a single family home of average value, which is currently $321,790, will see a tax increase of $276 at a tax rate of $14.63 per thousand dollars of value, she said.
Out of that amount $135 goes to school debt.
If there was no school debt, the increase at the current split would be $141 for a single family home of average value with a tax rate of $14.21 per thousand dollars of value.
The $14.63 tax rate is 34 cents lower than the $14.97 rate estimated in July for the first two quarters of fiscal year 2020.
Meanwhile, the owner of a business of average value, which is currently $957,019, would see a tax increase of $662 if the split remains at 1.33.
The tax rate would be $20.79 and the average bill would be $19,896.
Of the $662, $565 would go to the school debt.
Without school debt the average increase for a business would be $97.
The more councilors increase the split for businesses the less home owners will have to pay.
If councilors moved the split to 1.36, for example, the owners of single family home of average value would see a tax increase of $247.
Ben Couto of Maple Street was the only resident to speak at the hearing and he urged the council to move the split to 1.5, the maximum allowed in Attleboro.
No estimated taxes were provided for that much of a change.
Couto argued that the city should take care of residents first.
He said if more people move to Attleboro because of lower taxes and good schools, businesses will follow despite higher tax rates.
“When we focus on our residents’ needs first, we will be packed to the brim with residents,” Couto said. “When a town is full of residents, i.e. customers, who wouldn’t want to open up a café, diner, or shop?”
Home values have increased about 5 percent since last year and equal 84 percent or $4.2 billion of the city’s $5 billion valuation.
By contrast, commercial values increased by just 2.64 percent and industrial values by a minuscule .3 percent.
Personal property, which represents just 3 percent of the city’s $5 billion valuation, increased by 16 percent.
Last year councilor Richard Conti, who’s a tax assessor in Taunton, predicted the council will eventually return to the 1.5 split because of the school debt.
He said a return to the 1.5 split was “inevitable.”
