ATTLEBORO -- City Council President Mark Cooper announced Wednesday he will not seek a sixth term.
Cooper said he made the decision with his family and issued a statement to The Sun Chronicle, DoubleACS and his council colleagues.
“I wanted you all to be the first to know that I have decided along with my family not to seek another term on the council,” he wrote in the emailed statement.
“I have enjoyed my time serving the citizens of the city and working with this and past councils.
Thank you all for your support over the last 10 years!”
In further comment to The Sun Chronicle, he said the decision was not prompted by anything specific.
“Nothing particular, it’s just time,” he said. “This is a personal decision that we made as a family, but wasn’t an easy one.”
Cooper said his service to the city was enjoyable, whatever the circumstances happened to be, and that he gave his best effort.
“I have enjoyed all aspects in my service to the city,” he said. “Some were challenging and some were rewarding. All of my positions in Attleboro, appointed or elected, I took very seriously and gave time and energy to serve the citizens in a fair and equitable way. I really will miss all of it.”
Cooper took out nomination papers in February, but at some point decided, “it was just time” to bow out.
Currently, there are no other candidates for the Ward 2 seat Cooper has occupied for more than 10 years after winning a special election in 2011 to fill the seat left vacant when the late George Ross was elected to the state Legislature.
He beat out Rick Correia, current chairman of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, for the job and has held it ever since, winning five consecutive terms.
Prior to his service on the council, Cooper was a member of the planning board and before that he was chairman of the conservation commission.
Cooper served two terms as council president, winning the first on a 7-3 vote, beating at-large member Richard Conti.
He won his second term last year on a unanimous 11-0 vote.
He took over for former president Frank Cook, the Ward 3 representative, who held the job for five terms, but who, like Cooper, decided not to seek reelection after nine terms of service.
Potential candidates for the Ward 2 seat can take out nomination papers at the election office at city hall and have until Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. to return them with the required number of signatures.
