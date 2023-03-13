ATTLEBORO -- The city council has approved an ordinance that will require -- "when practicable" -- all new and renovated playgrounds be made inclusive for individuals with special needs.
ATTLEBORO -- The city council has approved an ordinance that will require -- "when practicable" -- all new and renovated playgrounds be made inclusive for individuals with special needs.
The vote was 7-0.
Councilors Peter Blais, Cathleen DeSimone, Diana Holmes and Jay DiLisio were absent.
DeSimone was absent because she is the mayor-elect and DiLisio was absent because his is the acting mayor.
The main part of the new law requires that “when practicable … all newly created or renovated municipal playgrounds shall be designed to reasonably ensure that any play equipment, structures, and spaces that are provided therein are accessible to persons of differing abilities, including those with physical, cognitive, communicative, social and or emotional special needs, so that they may enjoy the opportunity to play, learn and grow together.”
The law does not require the city to renovate established playground to meet those standards.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
