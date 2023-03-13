Spring Like Weather Feats
Capron Park playground in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO -- The city council has approved an ordinance that will require -- "when practicable" -- all new and renovated playgrounds be made inclusive for individuals with special needs.

The vote was 7-0.

