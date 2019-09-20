ATTLEBORO — The city council has asked the Department of Public Utilities for help investigating a natural gas leak that forced the evacuation of three homes on Torrey Street in the early morning hours of April 27.
One firefighter told an occupant of one of the homes he was “five minutes from heaven.”
The request follows Columbia Gas’ refusal to appear before the council to answer questions about the episode and the release of information that documents numerous natural gas leaks in the city.
The company declined to tell The Sun Chronicle why it refused to appear.
The request to DPU, which came in the form of a resolution, was approved on an 8-2 vote Tuesday night with councilors Kate Jackson and Laura Dolan voting against.
Council President Mark Cooper was absent.
Jackson and Dolan both objected to a line that suggested the city’s water department caused the leak. Neither is convinced the cause has been established.
Councilor Richard Conti, who last week said he would vote against the resolution, had a change of heart and voted for it.
He said a gas explosion in Maine that killed a firefighter and Columbia Gas’ “downplaying” the existence of 700 spur lines in Lawrence helped convince him, as did with Cooper’s strong position on the matter.
Last week Cooper said it was the duty of the council to report the leak and related issues and seek help.
“It is our responsibility to report it to those who have the authority to do something about it,” Cooper said last week.
“The words of President Cooper were ringing in my ears so I changed my vote,” Conti said.
The matter of the spurs is important because the water department hit a live spur, also called a stub, that was unmarked by Dig Safe while fixing a water main leak on Torrey five days before the evacuation.
Councilor Todd Kobus, the council’s chief investigator and author of the resolution, said that hit likely caused the leak which caused the evacuation.
The resolution said “the incident appears to have resulted in the natural gas leak which caused multiple homes to be evacuated.”
Neither Jackson nor Dolan approved of that line and voted no. Dolan tried to have the sentence removed but her amendment was rejected.
As a result of the vote, all information compiled by the council will be forwarded to the DPU for “further study and review.”
The resolution “encourages the Department of Public Utilities to collaborate with the city of Attleboro to help prevent a repeat of the incident that happened on George Street.” In 1998, two water department workers were killed an seven other people injured after workers hit an unmarked natural gas line on the street and a house exploded.
The resolution points out that Columbia Gas declined to appear before the council to answer questions and that Attleboro is seventh on a list of 63 communities that have the greatest number of Grade 1 and 2 natural gas leaks.
A Grade 1 leak is the most dangerous and must be repaired immediately.
