ATTLEBORO — City councilors Thursday night rejected Mayor Paul Heroux’s proposal to build a performing arts pavilion in Highland Park, but the $750,000 project is not dead.
Councilors said they will reconsider it in the fall after they get more details and a public hearing is held.
There was no public hearing on the current plan.
The council voted 7-3 against the pavilion proposal. President Jay DiLisio said the project is not time sensitive and that the public has a right to be heard on the issue.
The majority of councilors seem to support the proposal, but there was a strong opinion that others in the community need to be able to air their thoughts.
“We have a fiduciary responsibility to hear both sides,” DiLisio said. “And we need to know what the price really is before a shovel goes in the ground.”
And he said the job needs to be done correctly.
“If we do this I want it done right,” he said.
The $750,000 would have come from the city’s free cash account, which in layman’s terms is a surplus account.
DiLisio said he was not satisfied with the amount of information provided by the mayor.
“There are a lot of people on both sides who have a lot of questions,” he said. “We just need more information to make the right decision.”
He added that the project would be good for the city, but more questions need to be answered.
“I think this is a great way to bring the community together, but a lot of people have concerns,” he said.
Other councilors arguing for a public hearing were Sara Lynn Reynolds, Kelly Bennett and Ty Waterman.
Reynolds also said the $750,000 price tag sounded too low.
“Is it really going to cost a $1 million? We need to know,” she said.
Like DiLisio, she wants the project done right.
“If we do it right we won’t eliminate the bells and whistles,” she said.
She was referring to comments that items would be eliminated if the council decided it didn’t want to appropriate $750,000.
For example it was suggested that plumbing, i.e. bathrooms, could be eliminated and replaced with “porta-potties.”
That suggestion didn’t seem to sit well with councilors.
Bennett said she was satisfied with the amount of information the mayor provided, but that she believed a public hearing is needed.
Councilors Cathleen DeSimone, Diana Holmes and Laura Dolan voted for the appropriation.
Councilor Richard Conti recused himself because his home abuts Highland Park.
DeSimone said she didn’t want to delay the project.
“We cannot hold this up out of a fear for the future,” she said. “Time is of the essence.”
But other councilors didn’t want to rush in.
First-term Councilor Michael Angelo said he would follow DiLisio’s lead on the measure and Councilor Peter Blais, the dean of the council who has 22 years on the panel, said the mayor should have done more.
“I think this is too little too late,” he told the mayor. “You should have come down earlier with a more detailed plan and costs.”
The mayor appeared before the council in a last ditch effort to convince them to approve the cash now.
As part of that effort, he submitted an 18-page report on the project and presented a one-minute video of what the pavilion would look like.
He argued a delay would only increase the cost.
Heroux said he would accept less money for the project and do the best he could with it.
But councilor Todd Kobus argued that construction materials, specifically lumber, are actually decreasing in cost at the moment and the project could come in for less money.