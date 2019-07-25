ATTLEBORO -- An investigation into a natural gas leak that forced a midnight evacuation of seven homes on Torrey Street last April will be conducted by the city council after Mayor Paul Heroux declined to take on the job.
Heroux said he has “no objection” to an investigation, but that the council has the power to conduct its own and can do just that if it wants to.
“Anything I can do they can do,” he said in a previous statement to The Sun Chronicle.
The statement came after Councilor Todd Kobus submitted a resolution to the council “suggesting” to the mayor that the administration do an inquiry into the incident.
The council declined to vote on the resolution, but supported Kobus’s request for an investigation.
As a result, Kobus scheduled a meeting for Aug. 6 and has invited the mayor, fire chief, police chief, water superintendent, state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro and representatives from Columbia Gas and the state’s Department of Public Utilities to attend and share what they know.
In emails to each he also included questions about the incident and requested written responses by July 31.
Kobus said he and other councilors are not looking to assign blame for the potentially deadly leak, which could have caused a fire or explosion.
But he does want to find out what happened to see if anything that should have been done wasn’t, or if new protocols should be established.
Evacuation of the homes was ordered by the fire department after a car crashed into a house at the intersection of Emory and Torrey streets and the gas company was called to inspect the home's gas meter.
The technician found gas in the ground and in the basements of homes nearby on Torrey Street.
How it came to affect so many homes is not clear, but it was dangerous.
While the crash led to discovery of the leak, there are questions about whether the water department accidentally did something to cause it when it repaired a damaged water line on Torrey five days prior to the car crash.
The water main was repaired on April 22 and the leak was discovered on April 27.
Water Superintendent Kourtney Wunschel won’t be able to attend the Aug. 6 meeting because of a pre-scheduled vacation, but said she will submit a written statement and is willing to meet with councilors at another time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.