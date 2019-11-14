ATTLEBORO — With the biggest tax hit for the new $260 million high school slated for fiscal year 2021, which starts in July, city councilors have moved more of the tax burden to the business side of the ledger.
Councilors voted 8-2 on Tuesday to establish the tax split at a percentage of 1.35, which means businesses will pay at a rate 35 percent higher than if there was a single rate for businesses and homeowners.
As a result, the owners of a home of average value, $321,790, will see a tax increase of $257.
Last year the increase for a home of average value, then $312,967, was $183.
The tax bill for a home of average value last year was $4,431. This year it will be $4,688.
If councilors held the line at the current split of 1.33, the increase would have been $276.
Of the $257 increase, $135 goes to pay the school debt. The remainder, $122 goes to fund the regular city budget.
The residential tax rate will be $14.57, plus or minus a penny, as the result of the school debt. Without the debt it would have been $14.15.
On the commercial side, a business of average value, which this year is $957,019, will see an increase of $959 at a tax rate of $21.10.
Of that $959 increase, $575 goes to pay the school debt.
Without the school debt, the tax increase would have been $384 for business.
The new percentage is 2 percent higher than the current split of 1.33 and 7 percent higher than last year, which was 1.28.
Councilors, led by budget chairman Jay DiLisio, clearly wanted to reduce the tax impact of the school on homeowners.
DiLisio suggested a 1.34 split and said he’d be willing to go to 1.36.
“One of the biggest hits we’ll take with the debt exclusion is in fiscal year 2021,” he said.
Councilors Peter Blais and Richard Conti voted against the change.
Councilor Todd Kobus was absent.
Blais argued that residents voted overwhelmingly for the “debt exclusion”override of tax-limiting law Prop. 2 1/2 in April of last year with 66 percent of the vote to pay for the school, so they should be willing to accept the burden without further harming businesses.
“They voted to pay for it so let’s not tax businesses for what they voted to pay for,” Blais said.
He said he would support adding to the homeowner burden by dropping the split to 1.32.
Conti agreed with that number and argued that it was “far too premature” to add to the business burden.
He said residents should “bite the bullet” now.
DiLisio’s orginal motion for a split of 1.34 was amended to 1.36 on a motion by Sara Lynn Reynolds. That number was defeated 7-3. A motion to amend 1.34 to 1.32 by Conti was rejected 8-2.
Councilor Ty Waterman made the motion for a split of 1.35 which was passed with Blais and Conti dissenting.
The new split marks the second consecutive year the council has chosen to add to the tax burden of businesses after reducing it for nine years in a row in hopes of retaining and attracting new business.
Over that time the council reduced the percentage paid by business over a single rate from 50 percent to 28 percent.
Paul Danesi, a member of a tax classification committee formed by former mayor Kevin Dumas in 2013 to “recommend a fair and equitable approach on the tax rate split,” recommended a split of 1.31.
The committee, which no longer meets, decided the tax increase for the owner of a residential property of average value should equal the percentage increase of the city’s total tax levy.
In the coming year that will be 3.8 percent.
As a result he recommended a split of 1.31, which would have increased the average bill by $308.
