ATTLEBORO — Two members of the city council’s finance committee shot down a tax split suggested by finance chair Richard Conti on Tuesday.
Conti proposed a split that would make the tax rate less burdensome for business while fellow committee members Todd Kobus and Sara Lynn Reynolds proposed one that would make it less burdensome for residential payers.
The current dual rate tax system in Attleboro has businesses paying at a rate 36% higher than residents, or what’s known as a 1.36 split.
Conti said he favored moving that number to 30% which would be a 1.30 split, meaning businesses would pay at a rate 30% higher than residents.
But Kobus and Reynolds voted to amend Conti’s suggestion to a split of 1.40, which favors residential payers.
It was sent to the full council on a 2-1 vote for discussion and a vote on Tuesday.
A split of 1.30 would establish a tax rate of $13.91 per $1,000 of value for residential owners and $19.11 for business owners.
It would mean the average residential bill would be $5,594.
The increase would equal 7.65%, or $397, and the median bill would be $5,313, an increase 7.07%, or $351.
The average bill for businesses would go down by 5.64%, or $1,178, and the median bill would go down 8.32%, or $644.
At a 1.30 split, residential payers would assume 80.27% of the tax burden and businesses would assume 19.73%.
Conti said he chose the 1.30 split because it’s halfway between the 1.25 split that was in existence when he was first elected and the current 1.36 split.
He said it represented a fairer rate for businesses, but was immediately met with opposition from Kobus.
“Anything below 1.42 is giving commercial owners a break on the average bill,” he said. “My suggestion is voting it out at 1.36 tonight. Voting it out at 1.30 is dangerous.”
Kobus argued that since the overall tax levy is going up by 4.66% the residential tax bill should be kept as near as possible to that percentage.
He said a 1.42 split would come very close to that at 4.64% for the median single family home tax bill.
Reynolds also opposed the 1.30 suggestion.
“I’m nowhere near the 1.30,” she said. “Bring it out a 1.36 and let’s hash it out at the full council.”
Councilor Diana Holmes objected to the proposed 1.30 split pointing to the significant percentage increases.
And Councilor Laura Dolan argued the 1.30 split would help big corporations but do little for the smaller, locally owned businesses.
“I’m nowhere near 1.3,” she said. “I’m not comfortable with that at all.”
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone was also against reducing the split for businesses.
“I won’t support anything below 1.36,” she said.
The 1.40 split would establish a $13.65 per $1,000 of value for residential payers and a $20.58 rate for businesses.
Under that rate the average residential bill would be $5,488 an increase of 5.61% or $292 and the median bill would be $5,213, an increase of 5.05%, or $250.
The average business bill would increase by $337, or 1.61%, and the median bill would go down by $98, or 1.27%.
At a 1.40 split residential payers would assume 78.76% of the tax burden and business payers would assume 21.24%.
Home and business owners can calculate their actual bills by multiplying the tax rate by the assessed value of their home or business.
For example, with a 1.40 split a home assessed at $382,000, the calculation would be $13.65 times $382 and the bill would be $5,214.30 or $1,308.58 per quarter.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.