Attleboro City Hall building file photo

The “Wheelchair Stroll” on Sept. 17 begins at Attleboro City Hall, above, and finishes at Balfour Riverwalk.

 file photo

ATTLEBORO — Two members of the city council’s finance committee shot down a tax split suggested by finance chair Richard Conti on Tuesday.

Conti proposed a split that would make the tax rate less burdensome for business while fellow committee members Todd Kobus and Sara Lynn Reynolds proposed one that would make it less burdensome for residential payers.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.