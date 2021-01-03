ATTLEBORO -- The first baby of the New Year who arrived at Sturdy Memorial Hospital is a bouncing baby boy.
Kevin arrived at 9:40 a.m. Friday, New Year's Day, hospital spokeswoman Kathi Hague said.
The baby is the third child of Mena Henin and Mariam Habib of Attleboro.
Kevin weighed in at 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.47 inches long.
"Both baby and parents are doing well," Hague said.
The parents received a gift basket from the hospital which included a variety of items.
