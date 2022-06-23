ATTLEBORO — Probation officers in Attleboro District Court got to play host to over two dozen young leaders from several African countries Wednesday under a federal government program designed to show off the court system and enhance ties.
The participants are fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders program sponsored locally by Bridgewater State University, where the members are staying.
“We are excited about the visit from the Mandela fellows to observe our court and discuss the work we do here in Probation,” Attleboro District Chief Probation Officer June Cotter said.
The participants got to observe various court activities and learn about the roles of probation officers, prosecutors, defense lawyers as well as other support services.
They spoke with officials including Carter, assistant chief probation officers Kelly Jaeger and Garret Madison and Norton defense lawyer Jennifer Lokitis, Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg and Judge Robert Harnais.
The fellows come from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds. Among them are small business owners, public sector leaders and non-profit professionals who represent the geographic, cultural and racial diversity of Africa, according to the U.S. State Department.
The Mandela Washington Fellowship is funded by the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and administered in partnership with IREX, a nonprofit organization.
The six-week program is designed to foster stronger ties between 49 sub-Saharan African countries and the United States with the goal of strengthening democratic institutions, spurring economic growth and enhancing peace and security on the African continent.
The fellows are among more than 5,000 at 27 U.S. educational institutions in 20 states across the country and were chosen from a pool of 38,000 candidates.
Throughout the program, they develop connections with Americans and enrich local communities while enhancing their skills through leadership training, experiential learning and networking.
They will also work to develop innovative solutions to pressing challenges in their home countries and collaborate with their peers from both the United States and Africa.
Since 2014, according to the State Department, the fellows have given back to their U.S. host communities by contributing more than 57,500 hours of community service to organizations across the country.