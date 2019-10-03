ATTLEBORO -- A car hit a utility pole on Pleasant Street near Forest Street Thursday morning, leaving the driver with minor injuries, officials said.
The victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital by ambulance following the 8:50 a.m. accident.
The crash heavily damaged the pole, requiring National Grid workers to respond to the scene.
Traffic was slowed around the crash site while police conducted an investigation and firefighters helped the victim.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
