Steampunk Festival
Buy Now

Rachel Stockwell of Light-Q Creations of Wells, Maine, displays some of the artistic creations made by her husband Quentin during the 2018 Jewelry City Steampunk Festival. The Attleboro Cultural Council has awarded $5,000 to the festival this year.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Cultural Council has awarded $49,342 to area artists, performers, and cultural organizations for 2023.

This year, funding was given to a wide variety of organizations including the Attleboro Community Theatre, Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, Attleboro Arts Museum and individuals who will present artistic and educational programs in schools, the Larson Senior Center and other local venues.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.