ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Cultural Council has awarded $49,342 to area artists, performers, and cultural organizations for 2023.
This year, funding was given to a wide variety of organizations including the Attleboro Community Theatre, Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, Attleboro Arts Museum and individuals who will present artistic and educational programs in schools, the Larson Senior Center and other local venues.
- Applause Academy Ma, A Round of Applause: 2022-2023 season, $1,000
- Attleboro Community Theatre, Partial Funding of ACT’s 66th Season of Shows, $5,000
- Attleboro Council on Aging, Music for the Ages, $1,800
- Attleboro Historic Preservation Society, Woodlawn Cemetery Interactive Walking Tour, $800
- Attleboro Public Library, Windows to the World: A Mural for Exploration, $3,000
- Karen A. Chase, Carving Out Your Story, $300
- Darrell Crow, Romance Of the Tall Ships Art Workshop, $1,100
- Brennan Middle School, Wingmasters with Jim Parks, $600
- Rachel Daly, Americana and original works for horn, $300
- Lynda S. Fish, Keys! Music Challenge, $500
- Foxboro Regional Center for the Performing Arts, Community Engagement Programs, $2,000
- Fuller Craft Museum, Craft for Kids for $350, and Craft for All for $300
- Leslie Guglielmo, Patchwork Party, $300
- Illuminate Creative & Theatrical Arts Company, Performance Outreach Team for $2,530; Puppet Theater for $2,200; and Illuminate Children’s Theatre for $1,500
- Jewelry City Steampunk Festival, Jewelry City Steampunk Festival 2023, $5,000
- Keep Attleboro Beautiful, Light Box Beautification; Phase 3, $5,000
- Kennedy-Donovan Center, Youth N Yoga at KDC’s Attleboro Early Intervention program, $1,000
- M.M.A.S., Theater Project with Attleboro Council on Aging, $990
- Jay Mankita, Makerspace Build-Along: Artful Mechanisms, $600
- Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild, The Massachusetts High School Drama Festival, $750
- Pamela Means, Pamela Means presents The Power of The Protest Song: Our Shared History and Present Day, $990
- Neponset Choral Society, FY 23 Concert Season, $500
- Old Colony Historical Society, Passport to History 2023, $800
- Rehoboth Minutemen Company, 1776 Fashion Show and with Historic Tails, $500
- Ritornello Music, Stories of Resilience: Women Composers of the Baroque, $1,500
- Roundabout Productions, Death of a Salesman, $2,000
- Science & Engineering Education Development, Bubbling Chemistry at the Library, $425
- Southeastern Massachusetts Arts Collaborative, SMARTS Middle School Gallery Exhibit for $900, and Southeastern Massachusetts Wind Symphony for $200
- The Attleboro Museum, “High Art” Exhibition: Elemental for $200, and Flower Show 2023 — Animal EducationPrograms for $375
- The Grace Notes, Grace Notes concerts, $500
- The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Committee of Greater Attleboro, 36th Annual MLK Holiday Program, $2,732
- Jon Waterman, Live Music Making History Live, $300
- Matt York, Johnny Cash — Songs and Stories, $500
The ACC is composed of a group of local volunteers, who are appointed by the mayor, and approved by the city council, to help support and promote activities and the arts in Attleboro.
The Attleboro Cultural Council is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
ACC members include Errol Forde, Doug Greene, Kenneth Hayes, Jennifer Keating, secretary, Ann Kingman, treasurer, Jennifer Rathbun, and Heather Rockwood, chair.
