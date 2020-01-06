ATTLEBORO -- A custodian who was given a new pair of boots for Christmas by a group of high school student has decided to donate them to someone else who needs them.
But after he did that questions were raised about a potential ethics violation regarding the original gift of the boots to him from the students.
However, school Superintendent David Sawyer and high school Principal Bill Runey said Monday there was no violation of any ethics rule.
The boots, which cost $100, were given to high school custodian Antonio "Tony" Coelho by a group of students led by high school senior Jack Sweeney, who said he admires Coelho for his positive attitude and the work he does for AHS.
Sweeney and fellow students donated the cash to buy the pair of Timberland boots.
The rule that sparked the hullabaloo was apparently one that prohibits giving gifts worth more than $50 to public employees. The gift was questioned on the Everything Attleboro website.
Sawyer said the rule does not apply to Coelho because the students were not in a position to get any kind of favorable treatment from him.
“There are rules about gifts to public employees under the state’s ethics statute, but they don’t pertain to this situation because the students do not stand to gain a benefit from the gift,” Sawyer said in a statement emailed to The Sun Chronicle.
Runey said it would be different if the recipient was a teacher.
“Teachers have to be concerned about reporting gifts of over $50 because there could be a question of students’ grades being impacted given someone’s generosity,” he said, noting that the school department does not view the gift as a violation of any rule. “Mr. Coelho does not have to disclose this gift. We are respecting Mr. Coelho’s wishes to donate the boots.”
Sweeney presented the boots to Coelho during a lunch period last Thursday. The event overwhelmed Coelho, who’s been employed by the school for 25 years, and was recorded and posted on Facebook.
The story of the gift appeared in the Saturday-Sunday edition of The Sun Chronicle.
Sweeney characterized the uproar as “unfortunate.”
But he’s glad the boots were given to someone else who needed them.
Coelho issued a comment through Runey.
“Christmas is a very special time for kids everywhere, and for the students at Attleboro High School, where I work,” he said. “I am deeply touched by what Jack Sweeney and the other students did on my behalf and am very happy that they support my decision to donate the boots to someone who needs them. We can all share in making someone’s life a little better at this time of year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.