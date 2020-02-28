ATTLEBORO — With plans in the pipeline for the construction of at least 300 apartments downtown, a contest to attract and support start-up businesses for the center is coming at the right time.
But that’s no accident, Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said.
“It is purposefully timed to encourage small businesses to enter our market before several new multifamily developments open their doors,” she told The Sun Chronicle.
The aim is to get them up and running before the apartments are filled so they’ll be available to serve the needs of hundreds of new residents.
Many of those residents will likely be rail commuters with jobs in Boston or Providence.
The MBTA commuter rail is a short walk from developments that are planned or under construction on Union and South Main streets, and is a driving force for residential projects in the center.
But the contest has other aims as well.
One is to create a downtown with an identity of its own.
Seeking individuals with a dream for a business or those who already may have a business will avoid the homogeneity of big strip malls, Feerick said.
“(This will ensure) that our downtown retains a unique character in the wake of this development, rather than the national chain stores seen near other new developments,” she said.
The aim is to create “a critical mass of new businesses” and the formation of a district “feel” which will foster more excitement than a single store opening, Feerick said.
All of that has long been a goal for city officials, starting with the administration of the late mayor Judith Robbins, who first pushed downtown as a place where people could live and have easy access to the train and shops.
The seeds for that vision began to grow late in 1999 when the city got a $500,000 grant from Congress to plan a parking garage for the MBTA station off Union and South Main.
Ironically, the garage was never planned or built, but that didn’t deter city officials, including three mayoral administrations, the planning department and the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, from pursuing the vision.
Since then, many of the factories that once dominated downtown have been demolished and many of those remaining are now being transformed into housing.
The latest conversion projects on Union Street stem from efforts pursued by Feerick and Mayor Paul Heroux.
And new buildings pursued by the ARA, like the 80-unit Renaissance Station North on South Main and the 132-unit building at the corner of Wall and South Main now under construction, create a new and brighter identity for the center.
In addition, the public works yard has been moved out of downtown and about half that land was turned into a park bordering the Ten Mile River.
The other half, located in the city’s new Transit Oriented District zone, will be offered for mixed-use development by the ARA within a year or two once hazardous waste is removed.
So now, with the help of a $50,000 state grant from the state’s Executive office of Housing and Economic Development, comes a contest to help fill vacant downtown storefronts.
If all goes as planned, the center will have five new businesses in early in 2021, Feerick said.
The grant, known as an Urban Agenda Award, was written by Feerick, but the project includes a lot more than just money.
The city is partnering with Massachusetts Small Business Development Centers, the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, SCORE, and HarborOne U, which will provide training and advice for business hopefuls before and after they open their shops.
The next step is attracting entrepreneurs.
“Now that we have received the grant funds, our team is finalizing some of the finer details of the program and mapping out a promotional effort to reach out into our region for the best business concepts,” Feerick said.
Once applicants are selected the process will begin.
“Training and business plan assistance will take place through late spring and summer,” Feerick said. “We anticipate the business plan competition and award of grants to occur in autumn, with build-out taking place over the winter months and storefronts opening in early 2021.”
Feerick said information will be available within a month or so on how budding entrepreneurs and established business owners can apply.
She’s hoping as many as 30 will give it a shot.
But getting to the finish line won’t be easy, she said.
Those who participate will learn all about the expense and difficulties of running a business while putting together a plan.
Feerick said people often drop out when they find out how hard it is, so she’s hoping that as many as 20 will actually develop business plans and maybe as many as 10 will be considered for the final competition, out of which five will be awarded cash for their start-ups.
But none of those numbers are set in stone and all comers are welcome.
“Any entrepreneurs interested in locating in downtown Attleboro are eligible, whether they’re residents of the city or not, and whether they’re starting from the idea phase or they have a few existing locations,” Feerick said.
The top scoring business will get a $20,000 grant.
Those finishing second and third will get grants of $10,000 each and those finishing fourth and fifth will get grants of $5,000 each.
All five businesses will receive a year’s membership to the United Regional Chamber and a one-on-one business mentoring through SCORE for the critical first year of operations, Feerick said.
Meanwhile, the building goes on.
Earth-moving equipment is making way for the 132-unit apartment building at the corner of Wall and South Main.
The owners of two former factories on Union Street, one at 37 Union and one at 54 Union, have permits to build 54 and 43 apartments, respectively.
In addition, the owner of 37 Union eventually intends to put 60 apartments into the Composite Modules Building at 61 Union St., which he also owns.
And in January, developers bought the former Briggs Hotel on South Main and plan to develop it into housing, but they have yet to submit applications to the city.
Those projects alone, never mind what may eventually come in the TOD zone, would bring more than 300 new apartments to the center.
