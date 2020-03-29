ATTLEBORO — A deck caught fire at a home off Pike Avenue Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 3 p.m. at the home near Sheraton Circle, and police who were the first to arrive reported smoke coming from the rear of the house.
A propane gas grill next to the deck sparked the fire, which firefighters quickly extinguished.
“It looks like it started on one of the burners,” Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said. “There was a little fireball” from the propane as the grill’s fuel hose melted.
The fire extended up the porch stairs, causing an estimated $1,000 damage.
The residents weren’t home but neighbors working in their yard heard a pop and called the fire department, Perkins said.
