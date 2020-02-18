ATTLEBORO — When Massachusetts voters go to the polls March 3 for the presidential primary election, there will other, more obscure, positions up for grabs — posts on the state committees of the two political parties.
Bill Bowles of Attleboro is a member of the Democratic State Committee and Tuesday he announced he is running for re-election.
He will be opposed by Steve Garone of Wayland, a member of a group called Our Revolution, which is associated with presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Bowles has a long history of political activism in Attleboro.
He was a city councilor for 14 years, a state representative for two and has been the vice chairman of the Attleboro Democratic City Committee.
Bowles has also been deeply involved in the campaigns of other Democrats.
In a prepared statement, he said he has been an “active voice in helping to elect Democratic candidates to office, whether it be local, county, statewide, or national.”
Garone is a member of the Wayland Democratic Town Committee and joked over the phone that his goal “is to make sure no Republican wins any race ever.”
He said he would like the state committee to do more to work with town committees and be more transparent through social media.
