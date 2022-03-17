ATTLEBORO — A second demonstration sponsored by Attleboro’s Council on Human Rights to show support for Ukraine will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Fiske Square at the downtown intersection of Routes 123 and 152.
Organizer Barbara Clark, a member of the council, said all those who are concerned about human rights violations being perpetrated against Ukraine by Russia are invited.
She wants to show solidarity with those locally who were born in Ukraine or have family in Ukraine as well as with Russian citizens who have protested the actions of their nation.
“We want to show our solidarity with Russian citizens living in Russia who have bravely protested war against Ukraine knowing they risked being arrested,” Clark said. “Who knows what is happening to those people now?”
Clark said many people expressed regret that they were unable to participate in the March 5 event so she’s giving them another chance.
Other members of the Council on Human Rights will be in attendance to support the cause, Clark said.