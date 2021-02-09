ATTLEBORO – The Attleboro District Court was closed Tuesday to allow workers to clean and disinfect the building for the third time since the pandemic began last spring.
No date for reopening the court has been determined, the state Trial Court said in a statement released Monday night.
The Attleboro juvenile court, also located in the North Main Street building, will also be closed.
Last Tuesday, the Wrentham District Court was closed temporarily for disinfecting and reopened two days later.
Last month, the Attleboro court was closed Jan. 21 for disinfecting and the Taunton District Court was closed Jan. 19.
In October, the Attleboro court closed for two days after a defense lawyer working there tested positive for COVID-19.
Since Jan. 6, the Trial Court has not discosed a specific reason for a court closing, such as a lawyer, court officer or other personnel testing positive for COVID-19.
In order to reduce exposure, state courts have been working with reduced in-office staff.
Courts have also been holding criminal and civil session virtually in addition to in-person hearings when necessary to reduce the number of people coming into the court buildings.
Security officials at building entrances take temperatures and ask a series of COVID-related questions before allowing anyone to enter the building.
All but one of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area remained in the coronavirus red zone over the last week, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The red zone indicates the highest virus infection rate.
Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham are in the red.
Norfolk is in the yellow zone, indicating the second highest infection rate, for the second consecutive week.
