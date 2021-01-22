ATTLEBORO – The Attleboro District Court was closed Friday after a worker in the court clerk’s office tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state Trial Court.
The employee was last at work at the court on Wednesday, the Trial Court said in a statement
The court, which also includes the Attleboro Juvenile Court, was scheduled to reopen on Monday so the building can be disinfected, according to the trial court.
In October, the North Main Street court building was closed for two days after a defense lawyer working at the court tested positive for COVID-19.
State courts have been working with reduced in-office staffing levels to reduce exposure to the highly contagious virus.
Courts have also been operating criminal and civil court sessions virtually in addition to some in-person court hearings to reduce the number of people coming into the building.
Security officials take temperatures and ask a serious of COVID-related questions to screen anyone who wants to enter the building.
Because of resurgence in COVID infections throughout New England and the country, people from out-of-state have not been allowed in the building.
Last week a man from New York admitted to drunken driving outside the building through the Zoom app. He and his lawyer signed court paperwork that was brought outside to them.
In addition, the number of prisoners held in the court’s holding cells has been limited.
Attleboro and the nine other communities in the Sun Chronicle area were in the coronavirus red zone this week for the fourth consecutive week. The red zone indicates the highest infection rates among four color-coded categories.
It was the 10th consecutive week Attleboro was in the red.
However, infections appear to be falling. The total number of new cases fell from 889 last week to 722 this week, a decline of 18 percent.
The court was one of three that were closed Friday after workers tested positive for COVID-19.
The Boston Municipal Court in Brighton and the Eastern Housing Court in Boston were also closed until Monday, according to the Trial Court.
