ATTLEBORO — Daniel O’Shea, the first justice of Attleboro District Court, will be wearing his robe in superior court.
The Governor’s Council has approved of his nomination by a 7-0 vote, a spokesperson said Wednesday.
O’Shea, 59, has been the Attleboro court’s administrative judge for 10 years and has served in the court since 2005. He previously served in Taunton District Court and mentored new judges through the Judicial Institute’s Judge to Judge Program.
Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker nominated him for the superior court bench, where murder trials and other serious felonies are prosecuted. In addition, superior court has jurisdiction in civil actions over $25,000, labor disputes and medical malpractice cases.
During his nomination hearing two weeks ago, councilors praised his knowledge of the law, fairness and judicial temperament. Four of the councilors announced during the hearing that they would vote for him.
During his career as a district court judge, O’Shea told the councilors he has heard about 300 bench trials and presided over the same number of jury trials. District court judges hear criminal cases such as drunken driving, assaults and break-ins and civil small claims, restraining order and evictions.
He has also spoken to criminal justice classes at Attleboro High School and to students conducting mock trial competitions in Attleboro District Court.
O’Shea began his legal career in 1990 as a staff attorney for Commonwealth Energy System in Cambridge, where he handled litigation for large public utility companies and served as a claims administrator for liability and workers’ compensation cases.
He became an administrative judge in 1992 for the state Department of Industrial Accidents, presiding over hearings, conferences and motion sessions involving workers’ compensation cases.
From 2000 until 2005, O’Shea served as senior judge of the Division of Dispute Resolution, with statutory authority over 21 administrative judges and six reviewing board judges.
He has also written three books on workers’ compensation law, and served as adjunct faculty at Norwich University, Suffolk University, Anna Maria College, Stonehill College and Quincy College.
O’Shea earned his juris doctorate from New England Law Boston and his bachelor’s degree from Norwich University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.