ATTLEBORO – Attleboro District Court Judge Daniel O’Shea’s first introduction to what it was like to be a judge was when a defendant kicked a court officer in the groin and ran away as pandemonium ensued.
The chaotic incident occurred in the early 2000s at the old Taunton District Court building when O’Shea was considering becoming a district court judge and was sitting on the bench with another jurist.
“I asked Dan if he still wanted to come to the district court after all that and he enthusiastically said yes,” O’Shea’s former boss, Kevan Cunningham, the retired regional administrative judge, recounted Wednesday before the Governor’s Council.
O’Shea, the first justice in Attleboro and a judge for 28 years, is up for consideration by the council to be elevated to superior court after being nominated last month by Gov. Charlie Baker.
“He’s intelligent and he knows the law. He treats all parties with respect and he listens,” Cunningham said, adding that the Attleboro court is a “very busy court.”
“He does an outstanding job as first justice and as the administrative head of that court,” said Cunningham, who was also the first justice in Taunton District Court before he retired last Friday.
He said O’Shea has mentored new judges and has served on numerous judicial committees.
During a video conference interview, O’Shea was praised by lawyers on the council, some of whom have appeared in his courtroom. They are scheduled to vote on his nomination Nov. 12.
They praised O’Shea for his fairness, knowledge of the law and temperament on the bench. Four announced they will vote for him.
O’Shea has been a district court judge for 16 years and was previously an administrative judge for the state Department of Industrial Accidents for 12 years.
“You’re one of the finest judges I’ve ever been before,” councilor Robert Jubinville, a veteran defense lawyer, said. “You should be a mentor to every judge.”
“You’re a great judge. I’ve been before you many times. You have a great reputation,” councilor Terrence Kennedy, also a veteran defense lawyer, said.
Councilor Joseph Ferreira, a lawyer in South Easton, said during the meeting that O’Shea “comes recommended by so many people by so many walks of life.”
While district court judges hear numerous civil and criminal cases, superior court judges hear more serious and complex criminal and civil cases.
O’Shea told the councilors he was humbled by their comments. He said he never aspired to be a superior court judge until he was tapped to hear cases in Brockton Superior Court on a temporary basis for five weeks about 1 ½ years ago.
As a district court judge, O’Shea said he has heard about 300 bench trials and 300 jury trials.
O’Shea has also written three books on workers’ compensation law, and served as adjunct faculty at four colleges, including Stonehill College and Suffolk University.
He and his wife Donna have three children and just recently became grandparents.
