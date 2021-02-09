ATTLEBORO — Attleboro District Court was closed for cleaning Tuesday after a court officer tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
It was scheduled to reopen Wednesday after cleaning and disinfecting of the North Main Street building.
The infected officer last worked on Friday, the state Trial Court said.
The Attleboro juvenile court, also located in the building, was also closed and will reopen Wednesday.
It was the third time the court had to close since the pandemic began last spring. The court was closed in October when a lawyer tested positive for COVID-19 and again on Jan. 21.
The court’s jurisdiction includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Norton.
The courthouse was one of two in the state that were closed Monday due to COVID-19. Peabody District Court shut after it was learned that a prisoner tested positive. Last Tuesday, Wrentham District Court closed for disinfecting and reopened two days later. Taunton District Court was closed Jan. 19.
In order to reduce exposure, state courts have been working with less in-office staff. Courts have also been holding criminal and civil sessions virtually in addition to in-person hearings when necessary to reduce the number of people coming into the buildings.
Security officials take visitors’ temperatures at building entrances and ask a series of COVID-related questions before allowing them to enter.
All but one of the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle area remained in the coronavirus red zone over the last week, according to the state Department of Public Health.
The red zone indicates the highest virus infection rate of four color-coded categories established by the state.
Attleboro, Foxboro, Mansfield, North Attleboro, Norton, Plainville, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Wrentham are in the red.
Norfolk is in the yellow zone, indicating the second highest infection rate.
