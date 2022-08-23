ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro District Court and Attleboro Juvenile Court were closed Tuesday for disinfecting because individuals at the court tested positive for COVID-19.
The courts will reopen on Wednesday, according to a statement from the state Trial Court.
For district court emergencies, such as applying for restraining orders or harassment orders, individuals should contact their local police department.
Questions about juvenile court business can be directed to juvenile court sessions in Taunton, Fall River or New Bedford.
Jurors sitting on an existing trial should report back to the court on Wednesday. New jurors who are scheduled to report on Wednesday do not have to report, according to the Trial Court.
This is the fifth time the North Main Street court building has had to close since the pandemic started in March 2020.
The court’s jurisdiction includes criminal and civil cases in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Norton.
