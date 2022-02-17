ATTLEBORO — A special court session will be starting in Attleboro District Court aimed at getting drug addicts sober through a rigorous, supervised program instead of sending them to jail.
The so-called drug court will be presided over by Judge Edmund Mathers, who has overseen a similar court in Taunton for about six years.
Defendants chosen to participate in the drug court typically have been to jail before and are vetted by trained court clinicians, probation officers and other professionals, Mathers said.
During a court session Wednesday, he asked defense attorneys to consider whether some of their clients could qualify for the drug court. The special session, one afternoon a week, will not start for several months. That will allow time for personnel to be trained and defendants to be vetted.
The Massachusetts Trial Court has expanded drug courts throughout the state in response to the opioid crisis and it has been discussed for several years for Attleboro District Court.
There are currently 31 drug courts in the state and the Attleboro one is the last of four district courts in Bristol County to hold the sessions.
The Attleboro court will have jurisdiction over Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield and Norton; defendants arrested in those towns were not previously eligible for the drug court program.
Last year, 30 people died of opioid overdoses in those communities, two less than in 2020 but more than the 26 reported in 2019, according to the state Department of Public Health. Social workers fear the pandemic has led to more people turning to drugs.
In an interview, Mathers said having a drug court in Attleboro was a “matter of equity and fairness.”
Drug courts provide intensive, supervised probation and mandatory treatment, as well as random drug testing with progress monitored by a supervising probation officer, according to the Trial Court.
The drug court works with treatment providers, which provide clinical assessments, develop and monitor treatment placements and identify counseling and outreach services and case management.
The innovative program started in Florida in 1989 and spread nationwide because of its success in reducing recidivism and crime.
Frequently, when defendants with a substance abuse problem appear before Mathers, the judge hands out advice with a mix of gentle persuasion and stern warnings. He suggests getting treatment, attending AA meetings and starting a 12-step program.
He congratulates those who pursue sobriety and implores those whose excuses appear suspect to get help. After years presiding over the drug court in Taunton, Mathers said it is rewarding to see individuals graduate and become productive members of society again.
“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done as a judge or a lawyer,” said Mathers, who has been a judge for eight years and a lawyer for 25 years. He’s worked as a prosecutor and defense attorney.
Defendants in the program must earn a general education diploma if they have not graduated from high school and maintain their sobriety. Some have gone on to obtain jobs earning up to $80,000 as electricians or plumbers, Mathers said.
Those who fail to maintain their sobriety before they graduate face going to jail.
According to the Trial Court, studies examining long-term outcomes of individual drug courts have found that reductions in crime last at least three years and can endure for over 14 years.
Mathers said drug courts have been credited with reducing recidivism and crime by up to 50 percent and are a less expensive alternative to jail, where it costs about $80,000 a year to house an inmate.
Nationwide, some studies show for every $1 invested in a drug court, taxpayers save as much as $3.36 in avoided criminal justice costs alone. But Mathers said the savings are actually higher.
The drug courts also ensure compliance through close supervision and are six times more likely to keep offenders in treatment long enough for them to get better.
City Police Chief Kyle Heagney said he is pleased that the Attleboro court is finally starting a drug court session and added that he has met with the judge. Heagney said members of the Problem Orientated Policing team, which works on helping addicts get treatment, will work with court officials.
“We support it,” Heagney said. “We look forward to it.”
He said the drug court will provide drug users, many of whom commit other crimes to support their addiction, with the services they need to make them more productive members of society. Heagney said many drug users would not commit crimes if it weren’t for their addiction.
“I think it would be good for our community,” he said.