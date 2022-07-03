ATTLEBORO -- A 37-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend shortly after getting out of jail in Rhode Island for domestic abuse faces trial next month.
Russell R. Miller, who is homeless, is scheduled for a jury trial July 20 in Attleboro District Court.
A plea hearing was held Thursday but was put off after Miller declined to admit to the allegations after a prosecutor read them in court.
He has been held in jail without bail after a judge deemed him to be a danger on March 22 after a pre-trial detention hearing.
Miller was arrested March 20 by Attleboro police at the Attleboro Motor Inn on Route 1 near the Pawtucket line, according to court records.
He allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in the room they were staying in and choked her several times over the course of three days.
The girlfriend allegedly told police he only allowed her to leave the room to go to work.
Police were called to the motel after receiving an anonymous call from a man who told police the woman texted him for help.
Miller has pleaded innocent to domestic assault and battery, violation of a restraining order, strangulation and kidnapping charges.
He has a criminal record of domestic abuse charges in Rhode Island and was given a suspended jail term with probation on March 1, according to court records.