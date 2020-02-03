ATTLEBORO — They thought they were doing good, but they weren’t.
In an effort to clean up Ten Mile River, employees from the public works department clear-cut both banks to a depth of about 10 feet and a length of more than 100 yards near the Lamb Street bridge.
The effort was undertaken in recent days and aimed at removing tree branches and the trash they were collecting from the river.
However, city Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie said the cutting violated the state’s wetland protection law and the city’s wetland protection ordinance, which regulate work within 200 feet and 25 feet of a wetland, respectively.
A violation notice was sent to public works head Mike Tyler on Monday.
Wyllie said DPW failed to apply to the conservation commission to work near the river and for the extensive cutting that was done, which would not have been allowed.
Tyler said his department did not know the law.
“We didn’t have any idea about that,” he said Monday afternoon. “We figured it was just maintenance. Little did we know there’s a special permit for that. It was definitely a violation.”
He said tree branches were catching a lot of trash and obstructing the waterway in the section of the river that runs behind DPW’s salt shed as well as across the street from the public works yard on Lamb.
“There was no malicious intent,” Tyler said. “We were trying to clean it up and do good.”
Ben Cote, president of the Friends of the Ten Mile River, and Kate McPherson from the environmental organization Save the Bay said clear-cutting can seriously affect delicate ecosystems along river banks.
Both surveyed the damage Monday afternoon.
Exposing the water to sunlight heats it and encourages the growth of phosphorous, a major polluter. It also makes the water less habitable for certain species of fish, McPherson said.
In addition, removing underbrush destroys habitats for some mammals that live near the river and use it for cover from predators.
Clear cutting also exposes the river to sediment runoff, which causes more pollution problems.
Cote said one positive is that the cutting exposed the existence of trash, such as tires and shopping carts, that his group will remove from the river at some point.
Mayor Paul Heroux said a lesson was learned.
“It was an honest mistake done with good intentions,” he said in an email The Sun Chronicle. “They now know it was a big deal.”
Wyllie said the DPW will be called before the conservation commission, which will order it to restore the area by planting species native to the area.
City Councilor Diana Holmes also went to take a look at the river.
“This is very upsetting,” she was overheard to say.
