ATTLEBORO — Drivers around the city should prepare to take some alternate routes this summer as the state prepares to resurface a long stretch of Interstate 95.
Signs detouring motorists have already been placed at various intersections around the city but have not yet been set up.
But the long-planned project should not include major traffic disruptions during heavy travel times.
The $9.5 million, two-year effort includes “sporadic short-term ramp closures during night time hours to facilitate resurfacing operations,” a state Department of Transportation spokesperson said.
The work will extend from the Rhode Island state line north for a little over 4 miles to just past the exit ramp for Route 123.
Drivers will see temporary, rolling closures where work in each ramp area is completed and the ramp is reopened to traffic before the next ramp location is closed.
“The contractor’s traffic crew visits each site and sets up all of the required detour signage before each ramp is closed,” the department spokesperson said.
Contractor for the work is Aggregate Industries, an internationally owned construction firm that has several sites in Massachusetts, including Wrentham and Taunton.
“It is anticipated that evening resurfacing work that requires ramp closures and related detours will occur from June 2020 through November 2020, and then again in June and July 2021,” according to the state highway department.
