ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone is estimating the city will get more than $3 million in opioid abatement funds from the state over the next 15 years.
The money — approximately $3,129,874 — comes from settlements the state has made with various opioid makers and distributors after they were blamed for causing addiction here and throughout the country. That figure comes out to an average of about $208,158 every year.
While the state restricts how the money can be spent — stipulating that the funds must be used to supplement and strengthen resources for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery — the city has to decide how exactly it will be spent.
DeSimone said she has met with Sturdy Health, Manet Community Health Center, public school officials, the health department and area treatment centers to discuss how the money could be best used.
“The information gathered from the community input meeting and survey will directly inform our abatement strategies and expenditures,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
DeSimone said the group has yet to come to a consensus on how to spend the money. “We are still working on the plan and hope to have it done soon,” she said.
Meanwhile, a city-wide survey of how residents think the money should be spent has been completed.
There were a total of 81 responses, which is a small minority of the city’s 46,461 population.
The majority of the responses, 60.3%, came from women.
Over 61% of responders said they had been affected by the overdose death of a loved one.
Another 26% said a member of their family or a friend is currently using an opioid.
Over 23% said a family or friend had experienced job loss because of their use of opioids.
Nearly 50% said there was inadequate transportation to get addicts to treatment centers.
About 33% said there was adequate transportation.
And nearly 85% said there is not enough awareness about the trauma opioid use causes.
