ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone is estimating the city will get more than $3 million in opioid abatement funds from the state over the next 15 years.

The money — approximately $3,129,874 — comes from settlements the state has made with various opioid makers and distributors after they were blamed for causing addiction here and throughout the country. That figure comes out to an average of about $208,158 every year.

